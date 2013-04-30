RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds trim record bullish position in oil: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said first-quarter litigation expenses were unusually low thanks to a large one-off charge booked in the full year 2012.
The first quarter expenses of 132 million euros were "regrettably" no indication of the rate of future costs in 2013 Krause told a conference call.
"Litigation expenses are likely to be a higher burden in future quarters," Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said.
In the fourth quarter Deutsche Bank booked litigation expenses of 1.787 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness