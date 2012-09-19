FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen will add the role of chief advocate for Germany's private sector banking industry to his responsibilities next year, several financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Fitschen, 64, has signalled his willingness to become chairman of the powerful BDB banking association, which represents lenders like Deutsche and Commerzbank, when current BDB chair and HSBC Trinkaus chief Andreas Schmitz steps down in April.

There are no candidates opposing Fitschen for the BDB post.

"It is important to Fitschen that he have as broad a support as possible in the association," said one of the sources.

Fitschen was already seen as a top candidate for the BDB job, which has traditionally bestowed a high profile in public debate about banking issues in Germany as well as an important role in behind-the-scenes lobbying.

The BDB management board is due to select a new head at a meeting in Frankfurt on Nov. 26, ahead of an April 15 start date.

A BDB spokesman declined to comment on Fitschen's candidacy, saying only that the association was confident of finding a good representative. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Fitschen has close political ties to Berlin, having served for years as the head of German business at Deutsche Bank, before rising to become Co-Chief Executive at Germany's largest lender, alongside Anshu Jain, in June. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)