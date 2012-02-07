* Dexia, TIAA failed to describe fraud well enough--judge
* Lawsuits filed last summer
Feb 7 Deutsche Bank AG on
Tuesday won the dismissal of two lawsuits accusing it of
misleading investors about the quality of risky residential
mortgage-backed securities they bought.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan wrote that
"despite their prolixity," the complaints filed last summer by
European financial group Dexia SA and the Teachers
Insurance and Annuity Association of America failed to describe
with sufficient "particularity" the German bank's alleged fraud.
Rakoff said he will spell out his reasoning in a written
opinion. He said Dexia and TIAA will then have 30 days to bring
new cases relying on loans sponsored by Deutsche Bank Structured
Products, but cannot replead the parts of their cases relying on
other loans.
A lawyer for Dexia and TIAA declined to comment.
Both lawsuits drew on evidence gathered by the U.S. Congress
last year that described bank employees disparaging internally
the same mortgage debt that their employer was selling.
The lawsuits were originally filed in a New York state court
ID:nN1E76D0MW], and later moved to federal court.
Dexia's complaint was more than 160 pages long, and TIAA's
complaint was more than 130 pages long, court records show.
The cases are Dexia SA/NV et al v. Deutsche Bank AG et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-05672; and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of
America v. Deutsche Bank AG in the same court, No. 11-06141.
