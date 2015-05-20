FRANKFURT May 20 Deutsche Bank said
on Wednesday it had suspended a small number of traders in
Moscow.
"We have placed on leave a small number of individuals from
our Moscow operation pending the final results of an internal
review," a spokeswoman for the bank said in a statement, without
naming the traders or saying what the suspensions related to.
Several people familiar with the matter said German watchdog
Bafin was aware of the incident. Bafin declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
