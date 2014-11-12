Nov 12 Deutsche Bank AG hired two
senior executives to its corporate banking arm as the German
bank focuses on boosting market share growth.
Allen Blankenship, who is joining from Citigroup Inc,
was named a managing director in corporate banking covering
industrials.
Blankenship was responsible for the North American surface
transportation & logistics and diversified industrials sectors
at Citigroup, where he was most recently a senior corporate
banker.
Michaela Galluzzo joins as a managing director in corporate
banking covering consumers. She was previously with Royal Bank
of Scotland, where she was responsible for large
corporate relationships in the consumer products, retail and
leisure sectors.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)