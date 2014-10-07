Oct 7 Deutsche Bank AG is set to hire
Elizabeth Ford from Goldman Sachs Group as its new head
of compliance in the Americas region, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing an internal memo by the German bank.
Ford will join Deutsche Bank in January, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1s9jtP7)
Her hiring was confirmed by Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee
Calabro, the paper said.
Reuters could not independently verify Ford's appointment.
She was most recently Goldman Sachs' global head of
compliance for investment banking, merchant banking and its
executive office, according to the Journal.
The move is designed to strengthen Deutsche Bank's
compliance systems, which have been criticized by regulators in
the United States and elsewhere as inadequate, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)