FRANKFURT, June 8 Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it had hired Nick Richitt as managing director in healthcare investment banking, focusing on healthcare IT and outsourcing.

Richitt will join Deutsche Bank in September from Suntrust Robinson Humphrey, where he has been a managing director in technology and services investment banking.

He will be based in New York and report to Ross Hammerman and Phil Pucciarelli, co-heads of Americas healthcare investment banking, Deutsche said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)