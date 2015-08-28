MUNICH Aug 28 Munich prosecutors requested that
30 additional witnesses including Rupert Murdoch, publisher
Friede Springer and Axel Springer Chief Executive
Mathias Doepfner be summoned in a trial against Deutsche Bank
executives.
Munich prosecutors are pursuing criminal allegations against
current and former Deutsche Bank executives in the wake of a
civil suit brought by the heirs of deceased media magnate Leo
Kirch.
Prosecutors have accused the executives of misleading the
court about the bank's role in connection with the collapse of
the Kirch media empire in 2002.
They want to establish whether Deutsche Bank sought a
mandate to restructure and sell parts of the Kirch empire and
now want to question executives at rival media companies,
prosecutors said on Friday.
The Munich court has to approve the request before the
witnesses are summoned.
