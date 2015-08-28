* Prosecutors request to summon media executives including
Murdoch
* Aim to see if D.Bank sought mandate for now defunct Kirch
empire
* Court will decide whether to approve request after Sept.
22
(Adds details on procedure, background on dispute, no comment
from Springer)
MUNICH, Aug 28 Munich prosecutors requested that
30 additional witnesses including Rupert Murdoch, publisher
Friede Springer and Axel Springer Chief Executive
Mathias Doepfner be summoned in a trial against Deutsche Bank
executives.
Munich prosecutors are pursuing criminal allegations against
current and former Deutsche Bank executives in the wake of a
civil suit brought by the heirs of deceased media magnate Leo
Kirch.
Prosecutors have accused the executives of misleading the
court about the bank's role in connection with the collapse of
the Kirch media empire in 2002.
They want to establish whether Deutsche Bank sought a
mandate to restructure and sell parts of the Kirch empire and
now want to question executives at rival media companies,
prosecutors said on Friday.
Axel Springer declined to comment.
Defence lawyers have until Sept. 22 to respond to the
request, after which the court will decide whether to summon the
additional witnesses.
Leo Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed former Deutsche Bank
chairman Rolf Breuer for triggering his group's downfall by
questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview.
Deutsche Bank and former board members deny wrongdoing.
The accusation set off one of Germany's most acrimonious
corporate disputes. Deutsche Bank settled a civil suit in
February 2014 in a deal costing about 925 million euros ($1.04
billion).
($1 = 0.8866 euros)
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Additional reporting by Klaus
Lauer in Berlin; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan)