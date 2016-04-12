LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is freezing plans to
create 250 new jobs in North Carolina due to legislation
introduced in the state regarding lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) rights.
Deutsche Bank said its decision to freeze plans to create
250 new jobs at its Cary, North Carolina location was due to
state-wide legislation enacted in the state on March 23 that
invalidated existing protections of the rights of lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender citizens in some municipalities. The
legislation also prevents municipalities from adopting such
protections in the future.
"We're proud of our operations and employees in Cary and
regret that as a result of this legislation, we are unwilling to
include North Carolina in our US expansion plans for now," said
John Cryan, Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive.
"We very much hope that we can re-visit our plans to grow
this location in the near future."
The move sees Deutsche Bank get involved in a rising
controversy after a number of US states consider legislation
seen as discriminatory to LGBT rights.
Rock star Bruce Springsteen on Friday cancelled a weekend
concert in North Carolina in protest at a new state law barring
transgender people from choosing bathrooms consistent with their
gender identity.
Deutsche Bank currently employs about 900 people at its
software application development center in Cary and said it is
committed to sustaining that existing presence. Last September
it announced the plans to add 250 jobs in Cary through 2017.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)