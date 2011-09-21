* CFO says investors not worried about specific banks

* Says investors sceptical about European sector overall

* Says environment changed dramatically

* Says Deutsche Bank has no problems refinancing (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Banks are almost unable to obtain short-term financing from peers without offering collateral at the moment, Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) finance chief said.

"The unsecured funding market is completely frozen," Stefan Krause said on the sidelines of a conference.

"Investors are not sceptical about specific banks but rather the European sector in general," he added.

Krause said a deteriorated business environment was making it increasingly difficult for Germany's biggest lender to reach its 2011 profit targets.

"We are still fighting for our target," he said on the sidelines of a conference.

"The environment has changed dramatically."

Deutsche Bank aims to generate 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) in pretax profit this year but has said that goal depended on a recovery in European capital markets and progress with regards to a solution of the European debt crisis.

It has warned that its target of 6.4 billion euro pretax profit from its corporate banking and securities division depended on client confidence returning.

Nonetheless, Krause said the lender was not planning further cost-cutting measures and ha d no need for another capital increase.

"We do not have any problems refinancing," he said. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan)