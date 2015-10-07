FRANKFURT Oct 7 Deutsche Bank is bracing for a loss before taxes of 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in the third quarter due to massive writedowns at its investment banking unit and on the value it expects to extract from the divestment of its Postbank retail bank.

It will also take an impairment on the stake it owns in China's Hua Xia Bank Co. Ltd and will set aside more money for litigation, Deutsche Bank said in a statement late on Wednesday.

After tax, Germany's flagship lender is expecting a loss of 6.2 billion euros for the quarter, adding that without the impairments of goodwill and intangibles it would have lost only 400 million euros in the July to September period.

Deutsche Bank also said that it plans to reduce or to suspend the dividend payment for 2015. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)