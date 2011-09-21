FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said a deteriorated business environment was making it increasingly difficult for Germany's biggest lender to reach its 2011 profit targets.

"We are still fighting for our target," he said on the sidelines of a conference.

"The environment has changed dramatically."

Deutsche Bank aims to generate 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) in pretax profit this year but has said that goal depended on a recovery in European capital markets and progress with regards to a solution of the European debt crisis.

It has warned that its target of 6.4 billion euros pretax profit from its corporate banking and securities division depended on client confidence returning. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan)