FRANKFURT, April 15 Deutsche Bank said it expects margins to be elevated from current levels in its sales and trading division as a result of market consolidation and capital pressure.

Revenues from fixed income products are expected to remain strong in some markets such as foreign exchange, the bank said in its annual report.

Cash equities revenues may trend higher in the medium term, the bank further said.

In corporate finance, Deutsche Bank said it expects a modest medium-term increase in fee pools, in part thanks to robust levels of debt issuance. Mergers and acquisition levels are expected to be sustained at current levels. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)