* Deutsche Bank co-CEOs hold town hall meeting
* Deutsche tells employees wants to be among top 6 global
banks
* Deutsche to integrate asset and wealth management
FRANKFURT, June 1 Deutsche Bank's new
leaders said on Friday they intended Germany's flagship lender
to be among the world's top global banks as the sector
consolidates.
Speaking to staff on his first day as co-Chief Executive,
Anshu Jain took a swipe at Swiss and French competitors by
saying Deutsche would likely be the only "truly global" bank
from continental Europe, a person familiar with the meeting told
Reuters.
Although Deutsche Bank is dwarfed by banks from China,
Brazil and Russia and is ranked around 24th largest lender by
market value, its geographical footprint is much more
diversified than that of Russian or Chinese banks.
Only a few lenders can boast a substantial market presence
in Europe, North America and Asia, substantially narrowing the
peer group against which Deutsche will measure its progress
towards being among the world's top five or six global lenders.
A raft of large investment banks have expanded globally
including UBS, Credit Suisse, Barclays
, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley
Bank of America, Societe Generale and
BNP Paribas.
But some are scaling back their ambitions, bruised by the
euro zone crisis and strategic missteps which Deutsche hopes
will help it win market share.
Closer to home, Deutsche Bank said it would integrate the
asset management and wealth management divisions into a new
standalone unit as part of a strategic overhaul introduced by
Jain and co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen.
Other divisions include the sales and trading arm, corporate
banking and securities, retail banking arm private and business
clients, and global transaction banking which is responsible for
cash management and transactions.
The move marks the implementation of a reshuffle, the
details of which were reported by Reuters in March.
Fitschen told staff that Deutsche needed to create its own
capital, a signal that it is not preparing to tap markets in the
short-term.
Deutsche Bank outlined key appointments at the investment
banking arm with a 15-member management committee.
Aside from co-heads Colin Fan and Robert Rankin the bank
installed Zar Amrolia as Head of Foreign Exchange, Henrik
Aslaksen as Head of Corporate Finance EMEA, Jacques Brand, Head
of Corporate Finance, Americas, and Ivor Dunbar as Head of
Client Franchise Development.
The bank named Wayne Felson as Head of Rates and Credit
Trading, Rich Herman as Head of the Institutional Client Group,
Jeff Mayer, Head of Corporate Banking and Securities North
America and Miles Millard as Head of Capital Markets and
Treasury Solutions.
Ram Nayak was named Chairman of the Emerging Markets
Committee while Michael Ormaechea was named head of Fixed income
currencies commodities Asia Pacific.
Garth Ritchie will be Head of Equities, Elad Shraga will be
Head of Structured Finance and Bhupinder Singh will be Head of
Corporate Finance & Structuring, Asia Pacific, the bank said.
