FRANKFURT, June 1 Deutsche Bank on Friday said it would integrate the asset management and wealth management divisions as part of a strategic overhaul introduced by Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain on their first day as co-chief executives.

Anshu Jain, Co-Chairman of the Management Board and Group Executive Committee, said, "We have an enduring commitment to our universal banking model and will implement a team-based approach to leadership going forward."

The move marks the completion of a reshuffle which emerged in March.

There will be a clear competitive consolidation in the banking industry, Anshu Jain told employees at a town hall meeting on Friday, according to a person familiar with the event.

In the end there will be five or six truly global banks, of which Deutsche would likely be the only one from continental Europe, Jain said, according to the source.

Deutsche Bank co-head Juergen Fitschen told the town hall meeting that Germany's flagship lender needed to create its own capital, a signal that Deutsche is not preparing to tap markets in the short-term.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick)