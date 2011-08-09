* Parameswaran and Morris promoted within team

By Nadia Damouni

NEW YORK, Aug 9 Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) global head of media and telecommunications, David Pearson, sent an internal memo to employees on Tuesday announcing two senior promotions within the German bank's U.S.-based investment banking team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Prem Parameswaran has been appointed to Americas head of media and telecom investment banking, while Malcolm Morris has been named vice chairman, Americas media investment banking.

Parameswaran is replacing Don Birchenough, who left Deutsche Bank in May to join Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX as co-head of the technology, media and telecom M&A group in the Americas in New York.

With 20 years experience in the telecom industry, Parameswaran has been integral in building Deutsche Bank's franchise, heading up the emerging telecom sector and more recently, managing Americas telecom. Since he joined in 2003, his accounts have included AT&T Inc (T.N), Paetec PAET.O, RCN and Frontier FTR.N.

Morris joined Deutsche Bank in 1992, and has headed the cable and tower sectors. His relationships include Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Global Tower Partners.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)