FRANKFURT Nov 21 Deutsche Bank is on
the lookout for mature, tech-savvy women who it thinks will be
better team players to help change its corporate culture and
rebuild its reputation in the wake of the financial crisis.
The bank is being forced to rethink the way it does business
after short-term bonus incentives led to risky deals which hurt
profits. Deutsche is also being probed by regulators over
possible rigging of the Libor benchmark international lending
rate and for the way it sold toxic assets to investors..
"You could say having trustworthy bankers is enough to
rebuild trust in the banking industry," said Stephan Leithner,
Head of Human Resources and Compliance at Germany's flagship
lender. "It is not enough. In future you need to have other
qualities."
"Let me be provocative: The banker of the future will be
more female, more international, older, more team oriented and
more mobile, and needs to enjoy working with technology,"
Leithner told a seminar for young high-potential bankers in
Frankfurt on Wednesday.
By 2018, Deutsche Bank said in September it wants to raise
the proportion of female staff in s enior leadership positions to
25 percent from around 17 percent in 2011. It is also seeking to
raise the proportion of women in ove rall le adership positions to
35 percent by 2018 from around 29.7 percent in 2011.
"In many situations, female staff contribute toward team
orientation, partnership and long-term sustainability,"
Leithner, a former co-head of corporate finance said.
Deutsche's move to promote female employees comes as German
Family Affairs Minister Kristina Schroeder renewed her push to
introduce a quota for women in management positions.
Schroeder has proposed a so-called flexible quota legally
obliging companies to set their own benchmarks. Sanctions would
be imposed if they missed them.
In the future, Deutsche Bank will also tend to employ older,
better educated staff, Leithner said.
"Bankers need to be more educated and spend more time
learning. It means that many people will be asked to re-invent
themselves," Leithner said.
Technological know-how is growing in importance, Leithner
added, as clients are demanding access to bank services over
different technological platforms and new regulations are
forcing lenders to raise risk-management capabilities and
control systems.
Around 25 percent of staff at Deutsche Bank are already
working in jobs involving technology such as payment systems,
Leithner said.
Staff who are international and have moved around in
different departments have good opportunities at Deutsche,
Leithner said.
Last month the Frankfurt-based lender which has around
100,000 employees, said it will cut 1,993 jobs by the end of the
year and overhaul its businesses to see if products and services
add value for the real economy, whether they eat up too much
capital, and whether they throw off enough profit.
Banks remain years away from developing business models that
will produce sustainable profits, according to a report by
consultants McKinsey published in October.
It said return on equity - a key measure of profitability -
fell to 7.6 percent for global banks last year, well short of
their 10-12 percent cost of equity.