* Deutsche co-CEO called Hesse state premier after raid
* CDU, SPD, Greens all criticise Deutsche leadership
* New leadership duo took over in June, vowed culture change
By Noah Barkin and Matthias Sobolewski
BERLIN, Dec 17 German politicians from across
the political spectrum criticised Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen
Fitschen on Monday following reports he had called a senior
local politician to complain about a raid on the bank's
Frankfurt headquarters last week.
Fitschen and Stefan Krause, the bank's chief financial
officer, are among 25 employees being investigated on suspicion
of tax evasion, money laundering and obstruction of justice over
trade in carbon permits designed to combat global warming.
Images of armed police cordoning off its twin-tower head
office in Germany's financial capital were broadcast round the
world on Wednesday, in a new public relations setback for a bank
grappling with other legal headaches as well as major managerial
and cultural change in the wake of the global banking crisis.
Government supporters said Fitschen thought himself "above
the law" in complaining directly to the premier of Hesse, whose
state includes Frankfurt. Opponents on the left called for more
regulation and a spokesman for conservative Chancellor Angela
Merkel declined comment on her opinion of Deutsche's managers.
After some 500 tax inspectors, police and public prosecutors
had descended on offices of Germany's biggest bank and homes of
some of its staff, Fitschen telephoned Hesse premier Volker
Bouffier, a member of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), to
complain about the high-profile raid - even though the premier's
office was not directly responsible for overseeing the action.
Aides to Bouffier spoke of shock at a call, which Deutsche
Bank confirmed took place but declined to describe in detail.
With a parliamentary election in nine months, parties are
keen to show voters they are serious about cracking down on
banks and bankers who are seen to have played fast and loose
with the rules or indeed to have committed outright crimes.
"Nobody in Germany is above the law. Mr. Fitschen is giving
the impression that he hasn't understood this," Michael Meister,
a senior CDU lawmaker told the Handelsblatt business newspaper.
Joachim Poss, deputy head of the parliamentary group of the
opposition Social Democrats (SPD), said he was astonished by the
series of legal problems at Deutsche Bank.
"With their behaviour, the banks are crying out every day
for tougher regulations," Poss told Reuters.
Juergen Trittin, leader of the environmentalist Greens
party, used the colourful phrase "The fish stinks from the head
down" to pin blame for Deutsche's problems on its leadership.
Asked on Monday whether Merkel supported that leadership,
her spokesman Steffen Seibert declined direct comment. He said
the government was following the continuing investigations.
TOOK OVER IN JUNE
The senior management is new, though not new to the bank
itself. Fitschen, a 25-year veteran at Deutsche, and Anshu Jain,
the former head of its investment banking arm, took over as
co-chief executives in June, succeeding Josef Ackermann, the
Swiss banker who had led Deutsche for a decade.
In the face of legal problems and a tougher regulatory
environment, the new duo have pledged to end a risk-taking
culture focused on short-term gains. Within three months of
taking control, they announced cuts to bonuses and jobs, as well
as asset sales to meet more stringent capital rules.
But the new leaders are finding themselves haunted by the
sins of the past. Fitschen and CFO Krause are targets of the
carbon probe, which saw five employees arrested for their roles
in signing off on the bank's 2009 tax return. Deutsche later
corrected the return, but authorities say that came too late.
A day after tax inspectors had hauled backpacks and
suitcases from the Deutsche towers, the bank told investors to
expect significant new charges in its fourth-quarter results.
In a new blow the next day, the bank was ordered to pay
damages in a decade-old suit brought by late media mogul Leo
Kirch, who accused it of damaging his standing with creditors.
Deutsche is also dealing with allegations in Britain and the
United States that it was among those complicit in manipulating
Libor interest rate benchmarks and had mis-sold subprime assets
during the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.