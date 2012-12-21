FRANKFURT Dec 21 The remaining three Deutsche
Bank staff arrested last week in a judicial probe
into carbon tax fraud have been released from custody, a state
prosecutor said on Friday.
"There is no longer a risk regarding possible suppression of
evidence," Frankfurt prosecutor Guenter Wittig told Reuters,
adding that work on the probe was continuing at full speed.
Wittig said the three staff were released on Thursday
evening.
Two others arrested in the Dec. 12 raid that involved 500
police and tax inspectors in three cities had already been
released.
Prosecutors are investigating 25 Deutsche Bank employees on
suspicion of severe tax evasion, money laundering and
obstruction of justice in the case, which focuses on tax evasion
linked to tax credits and a scheme involving the trading of
carbon permits.
Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Chief Financial
Officer Stefan Krause are also involved in the investigation.
Deutsche Bank's headquarters were searched again this week
in a separate probe by Munich prosecutors in connection with the
bank's legal battle with the estate of dead media mogul Leo
Kirch.
The searches have added to the difficulties for a bank
grappling with a raft of legal headaches as well as major
regulatory changes in the wake of the global banking crisis.
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, writing by Jonathan Gould;
Editing by David Cowell)