BRIEF-Great Eastern Holdings says qtrly net profit S$195.2 mln
* Qtrly net profit S$ 195.2 million versus S$218.8 million a year ago
FRANKFURT Dec 13 Four of the five Deutsche Bank employees arrested for money laundering or obstruction of justice will remain in jail the Frankfurt prosecutor said on Thursday.
One Deutsche Bank employee was allowed home on health grounds, the prosecutor said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
SEOUL, Feb 13 South Korea's ING Life Insurance Korea Ltd, controlled by Asia-based private equity firm MBK Partners, applied for exchange approval for an initial public offering (IPO), a Korea Exchange official said on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Toshiba Corp will on Tuesday detail a writedown of close to $6 billion after bruising cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm, turning investor attention to the Japanese group's efforts to fix that and other balance sheet headaches.