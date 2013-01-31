FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank
posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss of 2.6 billion euros ($3.5
billion) hit by hefty litigation and restructuring charges as
the bank adapts to a leaner investment banking environment.
Germany's largest lender announced 1.9 billion euros in
goodwill impairments and 1 billion euros in litigation charges
in the fourth quarter.
Deutsche Bank's net loss for the quarter was 2.2 billion
euros.
The lender is combining asset and wealth management
divisions and creating a non-core division to hive off 125
billion euros worth of assets.
In mid-December, it said fourth-quarter earnings will take a
"significant" hit from the restructuring, which is designed to
achieve annual cost savings of 4.5 billion euros by 2015.
($1 = 0.7370 euros)
