FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank
co-chief executive Anshu Jain raised the possibility that
Germany's flagship lender may raise capital if measures to build
a financial safety cushion by shedding risky assets and putting
aside profits did not suffice.
Nonetheless the bank would seek to avoid reaching out to
shareholders for extra cash, Jain said.
"We have been very consistent. We have said we do not
believe it is in our shareholders' best interests. We have shown
that we are willing to take pain," Jain explained, referring to
the writedowns in the fourth quarter.
"This said, clearly, it is a very uncertain world. There is
a plan B. We will not rule out any option that is in the best
interest of Deutsche Bank."
