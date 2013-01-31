FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank
co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said the question over whether
Germany's lender needed a capital hike was driven by uncertainty
over the likely burden of future bank regulation.
"We would be imprudent if we were to rule out any capital
measure at a time when the ground rules are being changed," Jain
said in response to a question about whether Deutsche would only
raise capital to pay for an acquisition.
"We feel confident we have taken all the steps that we need
to," Jain said, explaining that the lender did not currently see
a need to raise capital to meet current bank rules.
Deutsche Bank further said the complexity of regulatory
probes into alleged manipulation of inter-bank lending rates
means it is unlikely the lender will resolve the matter this
year.
Separately, Jain said the Liikanen proposals would be
difficult to implement because of the problem of how to define
proprietary trading.
"The U.S. has been debating for four years and has not come
up with an answer," Jain said.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor, Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)