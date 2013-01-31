By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT Jan 31 Deutsche Bank
co-chief executive Anshu Jain said he sees less turbulent times
ahead for the banking industry, thanks to a more stable euro
zone.
"We see positive signals in the business outlook. The U.S.
fiscal cliff is still a source of potential uncertainty, but
other indicators in the U.S. economy are still positive," Jain
told journalists gathered in Frankfurt at the bank's annual
press conference.
"Structural debt levels in mature economies are still high,
and Asia will continue to contribute to the bulk of the world's
growth; but overall we foresee less turbulent conditions in 2013
than in the past two years."
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)