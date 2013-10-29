FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank
co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said he expected Germany's
flagship lender to earn its cost of capital in the rates
business as rivals pull back.
"We fully expected a number of the second-tier players to
fall away. The return on equity over time will cover and indeed
exceed the cost of equity in the rates business," Jain told
analysts and investors on a quarterly conference call on
Tuesday.
Jain said that the rates business will bear the brunt of the
asset reduction programme currently underway at the investment
bank.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro
ten Wolde)