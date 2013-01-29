Jan 29 Deutsche Bank's global head of oil and agriculture trading, John Redpath, has left the bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Redpath, who joined the German bank's New York office in 2007 from Citigroup, is the second high profile departure from Deutsche's commodity arm in two months, after global commodities head David Silbert left in early December.

The bank has also been making steep cuts to its U.S. and European power and gas trading desks.

Industry publication SparkSpread first reported that Redpath had left the firm earlier on Tuesday, saying he resigned.