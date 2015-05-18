BERLIN May 18 Deutsche Bank's retail
banking chief Rainer Neske will resign because he opposes the
lender's restructuring program, Handelsblatt reported on Monday,
citing unnamed sources in the finance industry.
Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will discuss the departure
of Neske, who has spent 25 years at Germany's largest bank, at a
meeting on Wednesday, the newspaper said in the preview of an
article to be published on Tuesday.
Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank co-chief executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu
Jain will face investor anger over the bank's strategic
overhaul, which some say is too little too late, at its annual
shareholder meeting on Thursday.
To cut costs and improve performance, the two leaders have
decided to cut up to 150 billion euros ($169.65 billion) in
investment bank assets, sell their Postbank retail
division and invest more in equities trading and wealth
management.
($1 = 0.8842 euros)
