FRANKFURT, March 20 Deutsche Bank said mortgage-related lawsuits and regulatory investigations have forced it to revise downwards its 2012 earnings.

Germany's largest lender said on Wednesday that last year's net income was 300 million euros ($387 million), 400 million euros less than previously stated, citing 600 million euros in additional litigation charges.

