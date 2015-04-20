BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
BERLIN, April 20 The German government on Monday declined to comment on reports that Deutsche Bank plans to slash its retail banking.
"That's a purely corporate decision of Deutsche Bank," a finance ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank will sell Postbank but keep its own-branded retail division under one of two strategic overhaul models currently favoured by management, sources familiar with internal discussions have told Reuters.
