FRANKFURT Jan 25 Deutsche Bank will
remember Thursday, Jan. 8 as the start of "Duesselgate", a
nickname born not of wrongdoing, but from the shockwaves sent
by a speech given in Germany's former industrial heart.
Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen stood before some 450
staff and clients in Duesseldorf and wondered aloud whether the
bank's claim to a universal strategy would survive.
"Deutsche Bank is pretty much alone in Europe with this
claim," he said only weeks after the group decided to examine
its business model from head to toe. "We're just wondering, what
the right model is for Deutsche Bank, considering our local
market and our global claims?"
The term Duesselgate began to fly around the bank's
Frankfurt headquarters, one employee said, so scandalized were
staff by the nuance: Europe's only global universal bank, which
offers everything from deposit accounts to derivatives trading,
may throw something overboard.
Fitschen did not elaborate and the bank has repeatedly said
speculation about any sales would be irresponsible.
Deutsche faces eye-popping fines, tough regulations and
lagging profitability that made it the worst stock market
performer among global investment banks like JP Morgan
and Goldman Sachs in 2014.
Germany's top bank's price/book ratio is around 0.6, meaning
investors believe its assets are worth barely more than half of
what the bank says they're worth.
Duesselgate means that Deutsche Bank has hit a turning
point, one where it may cease trying to be all things to all
people and where a partial breakup of the group is possible. Few
doubt that 2015 will be a brutal year of cost cuts,
restructuring and expensive penalties.
At a discussion later in the Swiss resort of Davos, co-CEO
Anshu Jain admitted that of all the business models, universal
banks had it the hardest.
He stumbled after a panelist's question whether Deutsche
Bank would be bigger or smaller in the future, but then
recovered.
"We're the ones that are completely under the lens at this
point," he said. "We owe it to the regulators, if we want
support for models of that kind, to run it very prudently with
low complexity and very high levels of capitalisation."
SIMPLICITY
One scenario discussed internally at Deutsche is selling
half of its Postbank-branded retail unit, which it
bought from 2008 to 2012 for over six billion euros, on the
stock market.
By splitting off its retail operations, Deutsche would
simplify its model, raise capital and retreat from the
low-profit battlefield that is German retail banking.
It would transform Deutsche into an investment- and merchant
bank aimed at companies, capital markets and investors, similar
to Goldman Sachs. It would represent a reversal for a group that
has gone to great efforts to broaden its earnings stream away
from volatile income like investment banking.
One disgruntled fund manager with a large stake said the
group could easily eliminate 20 percent of its retail branches
and cut 10,000 heads from its 98,254 staff. "Costs are too high
in the entire organization," he said.
But selling Postbank carries the risk of cutting Deutsche
from its roots in the German economy, and is easier said than
done. A strategic buyer for a big Postbank stake like the euro
zone's biggest bank, Santander, is unlikely to appear,
said Eva Olsson, analyst at Mitsubishi UFG in London.
"The German retail market is so competitive that it needs to
consolidate. It's not a place where a bank like Santander would
be tempted to go in. It's just not profitable enough," she said.
CAPITAL
Deutsche still faces high costs, low profitability, and
naggingly low capital levels, and its plan to become Europe's
"last man standing" in investment banking has turned into an
expensive wait as Europe's recovery stalls.
Its efficiency, measured by the cost/income ratio,
deteriorated slightly to 85 percent in the first nine months of
2014, much worse than the European average of around 63 percent.
The European Central Bank's latest effort to revive the
region's economy through bond purchases will make cost cutting
even more important as the programme erodes lending returns.
Deutsche's return on equity was less than 3 percent in the
first nine months of 2014, well below the 12 percent it aims to
reach in 2016 and less than a third of the industry's cost of
equity, which is around 10-12 percent.
High legal costs have contributed to the poor showing.
Deutsche Bank has paid over 7 billion euros in penalties and
settlements since 2012 and faces another 4 billion euros or
more, according to analysts' estimates.
The bank aims to reveal its new strategy by the end of June,
but may offer a hint on January 29 when it reveals results and
is expected to post its second quarterly loss running.
Whatever happens, the bank's supervisory board chief, Paul
Achleitner, has put the management team under enormous pressure,
said the fund manager.
"If Fitschen and Jain don't sort this the second time
around, they're out of the picture," he said.
