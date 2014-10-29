* Q3 net loss 92 mln euros vs 51 mln profit year ago
* Pretax profit up 3.6 pct in investment bank division
* Had hoped to clear legal issues in 2014 but postpones to
2015
* Shares down 1.4 percent
(Adds settlement with four traders, analyst quote, closing
shares price)
By Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 29 Deutsche Bank AG
made a net loss in the third quarter after falling victim to the
legal costs which earlier this week prompted a management
reshuffle designed to help tackle a long list of unresolved
litigation issues.
Germany's top lender has stumped up around 7 billion euros
($8.9 billion) in fines and charges since 2012, overshadowing
management efforts to restructure and reform the bank and making
its stock one of the worst performers in the European sector so
far this year.
The bank, which in June raised 8.5 billion euros to
strengthen its balance sheet, originally hoped to clear the
decks of legal issues in 2014, but has postponed that target to
2015. "There continues to be significant uncertainty about the
timing and size of potential impacts" of litigation, Chief
Finance Officer Stefan Krause said.
Its shares closed 2.4 percent lower, contributing to a 28
percent fall so far this year and placing the bank just a notch
ahead of National Bank of Greece in performance
rankings in the STOXX Europe 600 index of European banks
.
Deutsche Bank also sounded a note of caution on some of its
revised 2015 profit goals after spending 894 million euros on
litigation in the quarter, saying conditions remained
challenging in several areas including "transaction" banking, or
the provision of money transfers, trade finance and treasury
services to corporations.
Signalling it had not done enough to resolve a long list of
lawsuits and investigations in areas such as the setting of
benchmark interest rates, the bank had said on Tuesday it was
reorganising its management board and had created a new role
focused on legal issues, to be taken by audit head Christian
Sewing.
Separately on Wednesday, in a sign Deutsche is attempting to
clear the decks, the bank agreed to settle a long-running
dispute with four traders it had fired, ending an embarrassing
chapter in which the bank was accused of management lapses that
led to attempts to manipulate reference interest rates.
"We aim to resolve these (issues) as soon as possible,"
co-Chief Executive Officer Anshu Jain said on a conference call.
Deutsche also named Marcus Schenck, a London-based Goldman
Sachs investment banker and former finance chief of
German energy group E.ON, to replace CFO Krause, who
will take on a new board seat in charge of strategy.
FURTHER PENALTIES
The bank is two years into a turnaround plan that has led to
costs falling and operating profit rising, but the threat of
further penalties from alleged misconduct has cast a shadow over
its share price and management's success claims.
Investigators are looking into possible attempts at
interest-rate and forex-benchmark manipulation, high-frequency
trading, possible violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and other
activities.
"Deutsche Bank hasn't achieved the level of profitability
that it set out to achieve, and whether it can reach its targets
by 2016 seems doubtful at the moment," said fund manager Helmut
Hipper at Union Investment.
Deutsche fell to a quarterly net loss of 92 million euros
from a 51 million profit in the year-earlier period, while net
revenue increased a modest 2 percent.
Pretax profit rose 3.6 percent in Deutsche's important
investment banking division, boosted by a 15 percent jump in
revenue derived from trading debt and foreign exchange.
But that trading jump lagged a 24 percent rise seen by U.S.
rivals such as Citibank and JP Morgan, according
to Reuters calculations.
"Other banks took better advantage of market opportunities
in this quarter than Deutsche Bank," said analyst Guido Hoymann
at brokerage Metzler Securities.
