* Deutsche Bank to boost capital to narrow gap to peers
* Seeks 2.8 bln eur from cap hike, and a further 2 bln eur
* Deutsche sees core tier one ratio at 9.5 pct
* Q1 pretax profit 2.4 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 1.7 bln
* New shares seen offered at 5-7 pct discount
By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, April 29 Deutsche Bank
said it will beef up its balance sheet with a 2.8 billion euro
($3.7 billion) capital increase and unveiled forecast-beating
first-quarter earnings following a wave of aggressive cost cuts.
Germany's flagship lender said it will also seek an
additional 2 billion euros of subordinated capital over the next
12 months as it strives to narrow the gap with
better-capitalised peers.
Deutsche Bank is among a slew of European banks currently
raising capital, including Russia's second-largest bank VTB
, Germany's second largest lender Commerzbank
as well as Greek and Spanish banks.
According to a source close to the Deutsche Bank, the lender
aims to improve its ability to increase dividend payouts in
coming years. Since 2009, Deutsche Bank has kept its dividend
stable at 75 cents a share.
New shares will likely be sold at a discount of 5 to 7
percent to Monday's closing price of 32.90 euros, financial
market sources said.
The move was welcomed by analysts, as a bigger capital
cushion gives banks greater flexibility to pay dividends and
pursue acquisitions.
"It's long overdue. The question is whether it will be
enough," said Andrew Lim, analyst at Espirito Santo in London.
Deutsche Bank shares closed up 1.7 percent at 32.90 euros.
Following completion of the capital measures, Deutsche Bank
expects its core tier one capital ratio to increase to
approximately 9.5 percent, from 8.8 percent at the end of 31
March, 2013.
By comparison, rival Barclays has a core tier one
ratio of 8.4 percent, Credit Suisse of 8.6 percent, JP
Morgan of 8.9 percent and Goldman Sachs of 9
percent.
In January, co-chief executive Anshu Jain said the question
over whether Germany's lender needed a capital hike was driven
by uncertainty over the likely burden of future bank regulation.
The Federal Reserve Board has demanded that foreign banks
operating in the United States hold as much capital as their
U.S. counterparts, regardless of how well their overseas parent
companies are funded.
Deutsche on Monday posted a pretax profit of 2.4 billion
euros ($3.14 billion), beating analyst expectations for 1.7
billion euros, as aggressive cost cuts outpaced a slight drop in
revenues at the investment bank.
First-quarter pretax profit rose 28 percent, while revenue
increased 2 percent. Non-interest expenses dropped 5 percent.
In March, Deutsche Bank said it expected a "solid"
first-quarter across all businesses and later added it sees
margins improving as competitors pull back.
In January, Deutsche Bank announced one-off charges of
almost $4 billion to adjust the valuations of risky assets in an
attempt to shrink its balance sheet. Then in March, the bank
said its full-year pretax profit would be cut by another 600
million euros due to a hike in legal provisions.