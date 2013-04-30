RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds trim record bullish position in oil: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank AG : * Shares rise 5.6 percent after Q1 results, announces capital hike
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness