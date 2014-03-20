Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
LONDON, March 20 Deutsche Bank AG : * Says management board paid 38.5 million EUR for 2013 versus 26.3 million in
2012 For details click on: (London Corporate Finance; +44 207 542 9202)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
March 16 Serco Plc has been named preferred bidder for a 20-year contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($2 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing firm said on Thursday.