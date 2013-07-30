FRANKFURT, July 30 Germany's flagship lender
Deutsche Bank has earmarked 16 percent of its assets
to be cut to comply with stricter bank rules.
About 250 billion euros' ($331.3 billion) worth of assets
could be shed without hurting profits, Deutsche Bank said in a
presentation on Tuesday.
With the measures Deutsche Bank hopes to keep its leverage
ratio - defined as assets (such as loans) against its
shareholder equity - stable despite the increasingly stringent
requirements.
At the end of the second quarter, Deutsche Bank's leverage
ratio stood at the targeted 3.0 percent on an adjusted fully
loaded basis.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Deutsche Bank
plans to shrink its balance sheet substantially over the next
two and a half years to comply with new rules to make banks more
crisis-resistant.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)