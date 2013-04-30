S.Korean bonds record biggest foreign inflow since 2009 in Feb
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it raised 2.96 billion euros ($387.8 billion) by selling 90 million shares at 32.90 euros each.
On Monday, Deutsche Bank said it would beef up its balance sheet with a capital increase designed to narrow the gap with better-capitalised peers. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Harro ten Wolde)
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness
* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja