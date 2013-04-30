FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it raised 2.96 billion euros ($387.8 billion) by selling 90 million shares at 32.90 euros each.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank said it would beef up its balance sheet with a capital increase designed to narrow the gap with better-capitalised peers. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Harro ten Wolde)