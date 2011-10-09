FRANKFURT Oct 9 Private equity investor RHJ
RHJI.BR has withdrawn its application from German regulator
BaFin to buy Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit BHF, amid
difficulties in finding a co-investor, two people familiar with
the situation told Reuters on Sunday.
Germany's markets regulator told RHJ that it believed the
private equity house was unable to fund the deal and therefore
needed to withdraw its application to buy BHF, one of the
people familiar with the matter said.
Deutsche Bank and BaFin declined to comment. RHJ was not
immediately available for comment.
German daily Financial Times Deutschland was first to
report that BaFin had demanded the deal to be put on ice,
according to an excerpt of its Monday edition.
In July, RHJ International said it was in exclusive
negotiations to acquire BHF, adding that it planned to finance
the purchase with the support of co-investors.
The costs of funding BHF once it is split from Deutsche
Bank have risen due to strains in the inter-bank lending
market, a factor that has deterred potential partners for
co-investor Kleinwort Benson. [ID:nL5E7JO2EI]
Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer ever
since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro purchase of
Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010.
Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF to LGT [LGT.UL],
owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, was scuppered in
April after the deal was blocked by German regulator BaFin.
[ID:nLDE73H09J]
BHF is a 150-year-old institution with roughly 1,500
employees and 40 billion euros ($53 billion) in client assets
under management. ($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Reporting By Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Richard Chang)