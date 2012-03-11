UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT, March 11 Deutsche Bank manager Christian Ricken is set to join the lender's group executive committee, adding a German retail banking specialist to what will be a 17-member panel, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
It called Ricken, 45, the righthand man of board member Rainer Neske, adding he would help provide a counterweight to a top management where investment bankers and foreign executives are gaining influence.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report.
Germany's biggest bank is in a period of transition before Anshu Jain, head of the corporate and investment bank, and Juergen Fitschen, head of regional management, take over as co-chief executives in May following the retirement of Josef Ackermann.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts