By Ilaina Jonas and Edward Taylor

June 20 Deutsche Bank AG and Guggenheim Partners have ended negotiations on the potential sale of RREEF, the German bank's global alternative asset management business, after failing to agree on terms, Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

The RREEF business, which has around 47 billion euros ($59.70 billion) in assets under management, was the last one of a range of businesses Deutsche Bank tried but failed to sell to U.S.-based institutional asset manager Guggenheim.

The businesses were put up for sale by Germany's flagship lender in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition that is expected to weigh on future earnings.

Deutsche and privately held Guggenheim had been in exclusive talks since February on the sale of a clutch of asset management businesses, but talks fell apart in May.

At the time, the German lender attempted to sell DWS Americas, the Americas mutual fund business; DB Advisors, the global institutional asset management business; and Deutsche Insurance Asset Management, the global insurance asset management business.

Not included in Deutsche's sale plan were its private wealth management business, or its DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and Asia, which are seen as part of the bank's retail palette.

The task of reviewing the future of the asset and wealth management business will now fall to Michele Faissola, formerly head of rates and commodities.

Faissola was formally elevated to become head of asset and wealth management as part of a broader management overhaul formalised at the beginning of June, when Ansu Jain and Juergen Fitschen took over as co-chief executives from Josef Ackermann.

Faissola will now focus on further integrating the two divisions, which had been managed separately.

Deutsche Bank also said it would give a further update on the Asset & Wealth Management division in September when a long-term company-wide strategy update is due.

The attempted sale of the asset management businesses was initiated in November under former chief executive Josef Ackermann and the previous head of asset management, Kevin Parker.

A representative from Guggenheim Partners could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting By Ilaina Jonas and Edward Taylor; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Gary Hill)