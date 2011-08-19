SAN FRANCISCO, August 19 A U.S. judge left largely intact a securities lawsuit alleging Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) misrepresented its exposure to mortgage-backed securities, according to a ruling.

Deutsche Bank was hit with several proposed class actions in 2009 relating to six offerings of preferred securities that had raised over $6.2 billion.

Investors claim that between 2005 and 2007, the bank significantly increased its dealings in residential MBS and collateralized debt obligations, which it failed to disclose.

In the ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan dismissed plaintiff claims relating to a stock offering from October 2006.

However, Batts left intact claims relating to five other offerings, or gave the plaintiffs a chance to refashion their allegations.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and the plaintiffs were not immediately available for comment.

The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York is In re Deutsche Bank AG Securities Litigation, 09-cv-1714.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)