SAN FRANCISCO, August 19 A U.S. judge has left
largely intact a securities lawsuit alleging Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) misrepresented its exposure to mortgage-backed
securities.
Deutsche Bank was hit with several proposed class actions
in 2009 relating to six offerings of preferred securities that
had raised over $6.2 billion.
Investors claim that between 2005 and 2007, the bank
significantly increased its dealings in residential MBS and
collateralized debt obligations, which it failed to disclose.
In a ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in
Manhattan dismissed plaintiff claims relating to a stock
offering from October 2006.
However, Batts left intact claims relating to five other
offerings, or gave the plaintiffs a chance to refashion their
allegations.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro said in an email:
"We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously in this
matter."
The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York is In re Deutsche Bank AG Securities Litigation,
09-cv-1714.
