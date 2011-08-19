* Judge rules suit can proceed

SAN FRANCISCO, August 19 A U.S. judge has left largely intact a securities lawsuit alleging Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) misrepresented its exposure to mortgage-backed securities.

Deutsche Bank was hit with several proposed class actions in 2009 relating to six offerings of preferred securities that had raised over $6.2 billion.

Investors claim that between 2005 and 2007, the bank significantly increased its dealings in residential MBS and collateralized debt obligations, which it failed to disclose.

In a ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan dismissed plaintiff claims relating to a stock offering from October 2006.

However, Batts left intact claims relating to five other offerings, or gave the plaintiffs a chance to refashion their allegations.

Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro said in an email: "We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter."

The case in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York is In re Deutsche Bank AG Securities Litigation, 09-cv-1714. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang, Gary Hill)