FRANKFURT Dec 16 Deutsche Bank
has launched the sale of a large chunk of its global asset
management business with a price tag seen between 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion) and 3 billion euros, two financial sources
familiar with the sale process said on Friday.
Deutsche has sent information on the assets up for sale to
dozens of potential buyers that have signalled interest,
including banks and asset managers, the sources said, adding
that non-binding offers were expected in January or February.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Jonathan Gould)