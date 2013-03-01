BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group Corp says application made for listing of US$800 mln 3.375% notes
* Application made to Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd for listing of, and permission to deal in, us$800 million 3.375% notes due 2022
FRANKFURT, March 1 Deutsche Bank has appointed Wolfgang Leoni to lead its wealth managing subsidiary Sal Oppenheim, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.
From April, he will replace Wilhelm von Haller, who had run the 220-year-old adviser to ultra-rich Germans since it was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 2009. Von Haller will take on a new role within Deutsche Bank, the bank said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.