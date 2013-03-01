FRANKFURT, March 1 Deutsche Bank has appointed Wolfgang Leoni to lead its wealth managing subsidiary Sal Oppenheim, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.

From April, he will replace Wilhelm von Haller, who had run the 220-year-old adviser to ultra-rich Germans since it was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 2009. Von Haller will take on a new role within Deutsche Bank, the bank said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)