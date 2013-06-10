FRANKFURT, June 10 Deutsche Bank's wealth management arm Sal. Oppenheim expects cost cuts to return the private bank to profit by 2015, its chief executive said on Monday.

Deutsche Bank, which acquired Sal. Oppenheim for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2009, does not break out the subsidiary's financial results but the operation has not made a profit since 2011.

"Cost-cutting measures alone should bring us back into the profit zone," the Sal. Oppenheim CEO Wolfgang Leoni said.

Staff levels at the Cologne-based private bank will stabilise at about 450 by 2015, he added, with restructuring costs expected to hit 2014 earnings.

Leoni said that Sal. Oppenheim had attracted a "satisfactory" inflow of net new assets in the first five months of this year. Net new assets in 2012 were 3.6 billion euros.

Sal. Oppenheim will seek to make greater use of Deutsche Bank's technology and infrastructure, which will result in some changes for the wealth manager's clients, Leoni added. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)