FRANKFURT, March 26 German lender Deutsche Bank is boosting its shipping finance activities while peers are trimming their exposure in a tough regulatory and market environment.

Deutsche Shipping approved loans worth 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2011, a third more than the previous year, the lender said on Monday, adding that much new business came out of Asia.

Its total ship book stood at 5.8 billion euros at the end of 2011.

"Deutsche Bank will continue to be a reliable partner for the maritime industry in 2012," Deutsche Shipping co-heads Ralf Bedranowsky and Simon Booth said in a statement on Monday.

The lender is benefiting from the withdrawal by rivals of dollar-denominated assets such as ship and trade finance loans to meet tougher capital rules imposed on euro zone lenders.

The global shipping slump is expected to last well into 2013 as a glut of vessels and a growing credit squeeze challenges even the toughest companies in the seaborne sector, Moody's Investor Service has said.

Earlier this month, larger German peer DVB Bank, which has a ship book of 11.3 billion euros, said only Deutsche Shipping, Norwegian DnB, Swedish Nordea and U.K.-based StanChart remained as real rivals in ship financing.

"Competition is thinning out. And I do not see the German banks coming back," DVB chief executive Wolfgang Driese said.

German lenders, formerly the main ship financiers internationally, have suffered from risky investments that turned sour in the crisis and several ended up needing state bailouts.

Their goal of reducing risk has prompted them to slash their shipping books - and more cuts have been announced.

Martin Blessing, chief executive of Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, said last week he aimed to cut his bank's 20 billion euro shipping portfolio by a quarter.

NordLB, which has a shipping book of 18 billion euros, has said it will underwrite new loans "very selectively".

HSH Nordbank said last week it wants to shrink its shipping book to 15 billion euros by 2 014 from 19 billion euros in 2011.

Elsewhere, France's two biggest listed banks, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas, as well as Italian bank UniCredit, have said they plan to exit or shrink shipping activities, while Lloyds Banking Group is aiming to sell its $10 billion portfolio of shipping loans.

Asian banks such as Commercial Bank of China, the export-import bank of China, and Korea Eximbank have said they want to enter the business.

Deutsche Shipping's Bedranowsky and Booth said they were sceptical about the potential challenge.

"It remains to be seen whether these new credit institutions will define shipping finance as a core area of their business in the longer term," they said in a statement.

As banks pull back from heavy industry sectors amid the euro zone debt crisis, shipping companies, already hit by weak earnings and an oversupply of vessels ordered in the good times, are facing a growing funding squeeze. ($1 = 0.7540 euro) (Editing by David Cowell)