* German bank says no plans to ask investors for more cash
* "Imperative" to change corporate culture -co-CEOs
* Expects more job losses, beyond 1,900 already planned
* To move 125 bln euros in risky assets into non-core unit
* Targets post-tax RoE of at least 12 percent by 2015
* Shares up 3.7 pct, outperform sector
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Deutsche Bank is
to cut bonuses, axe more jobs and sell assets to meet tougher
capital rules, its new chief executives said on Tuesday as they
pledged to end a risk-taking culture driven by short-term gain.
Joint CEOs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen told shareholders
they will not raise new cash; instead they plan to put Germany's
flagship international bank on a crash diet that will involve a
4-billion euro ($5 billion) restructuring charge and hiving off
125 billion euros of risky assets into a segregated unit.
"Anshu's Army", the investment banking arm Jain previously
built into a global force in derivatives trading, will feel the
worst of the pain; their old boss showed little sentimentality
in writing his prescription for saving 4.5 billion euros a year.
Jain, who led loyal legions of investment bankers for eight
years before his promotion on June 1, said he expected job cuts
"over and above" the 1,900 positions already announced. He will
also move backroom hires away from pricey London and New York as
the lender adapts to a cyclical and structural downturn in
banking while seeking to retain a full-service, global business.
"The medium-term economic and regulatory outlook is
challenging, hence we need to significantly improve our
operating performance and efficiency," Jain and Fitschen said in
a statement setting out their strategy after 100 days in office.
Just as the euro zone debt crisis has caused first-half
profits to tumble at Deutsche, tougher regulations have forced
lenders to shore up capital and change their business models to
prevent a repeat of the 2007-08 financial markets crisis.
Investors relieved at avoiding a cash call drove Deutsche
shares up over 4 percent, despite a warning dividends will not
rise until profits are ploughed into meeting new capital ratios.
Echoing comments on Monday by the new CEO of troubled
British rival Barclays, the Deutsche duo spoke of an
"imperative" for cultural change in the wake of global crisis:
"The burden of cultural change will fall disproportionately
in the investment bank," said Jain, who said his former unit had
been responsible for the "most asymmetric" division of revenue
between bankers and shareholders in previous years.
"The payout ratio, it's got to go down," he said of the
level of bonuses. "Employees must make their contribution." Jain
himself saw his own earnings drop by a quarter last year, though
he still earned 5.8 million euros in 2011 before becoming CEO.
CULTURAL REVOLUTION
Deutsche said it would alter pay to encourage its bankers to
focus on "longer-term sustainable performance". Calling that a
"behavioural change", it was an implicit acknowledgement that
chasing rapid, but riskier, returns has proved expensive.
Bonuses will be cut in relation to business performance and
senior managers will have to wait five years to receive bonus
share awards, rather than have them staggered over three years.
Already an independent panel is reviewing the structure of pay,
and its findings will affect this year's bonuses.
Annual bonuses worth sometimes millions of dollars and many
times the typical earnings of European voters have been a
lightning rod for political protests against banks and have been
blamed for promoting the risk-taking that led to the crisis.
Deutsche Bank shares closed 4.1 percent higher at 33.15
euros, outperforming Europe's bank sector: "The main thing is
that they will be able to avoid a capital increase," said
analyst Heino Ruland of Ruland Research.
"People are looking at the costs and thinking of the saying:
'Better an end to horror than horror without end'."
Jain stressed the "challenging" outlook for both retail and
investment banking and insisted savings were vital to improve
profit margins: "We do not feel comfortable telling you a
revenue story," he told investors. "It will be a cost story."
Retail, asset management, wealth management and investment
banking divisions had been run as "silos", operating largely
independently, Jain noted. He now saw savings coming from
combining asset and wealth management and enhancing cooperation
with the investment bank - a model not unlike that used by Swiss
rivals Credit Suisse and UBS.
Global banks are battling to adjust to difficult markets and
most rivals are axing jobs. Japan's Nomura last week
said it will make cuts in its equities and investment banking.
Deutsche wants to cut costs to below 65 percent of income
from a hefty 83 percent in the second quarter and a post-tax
return on equity of at least 12 percent by 2015. It previously
targeted a pre-tax return on equity of 25 percent, but managed
only 6.8 percent in the second quarter. Like many others, it has
scaled back expectations as building capital depresses returns.
CFO Stefan Krause said that, given the change in capital
adequacy rules, Deutsche was not being any less ambitious in its
earnings target, calling the previous 25 percent goal "very
comparable to our 12 percent in the Basel III world".
The bank confirmed its commitment to a universal banking
model and its global footprint, saying its strategic priority
was in the Asia-Pacific region, where it saw most growth.
It also plans to consolidate its real estate portfolio and
may sell about 40 properties and shake up information
technology. Too many infrastructure staff, Jain said, were
"sitting in expensive locations in New York and London".