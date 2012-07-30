* Deutsche Bank to release detailed earnings July 31
* Bank to provide details of Q2 earnings, strategy
* Update follows frank discussions with investors
FRANKFURT, July 30 Deutsche Bank
co-chief executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain will give an
update on their strategy review when the bank releases earnings
on Tuesday, according to an invitation sent out to analysts.
Details about the lender's 100-day strategic review follow
unusually frank discussions with investors about how to reshape
Germany's flagship lender after weaker-than-expected preliminary
earnings revealed its high cost base.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that Deutsche aims to
cut almost a tenth of its investment banking
staff.
The cull of around 1,000 jobs comes in response to a
slowdown in financial market activity, and marks an about-turn
for the German bank which in April said it saw no need for
layoffs at its investment bank.
