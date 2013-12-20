* Bank's litigation reserves will cover the payment
By Jonathan Gould and Nate Raymond
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, Dec 20 Deutsche Bank
said on Friday it will pay $1.9 billion to
settle claims that it defrauded two U.S. government-controlled
companies in the sale of mortgage-backed securities before the
2008 financial crisis.
The deal, negotiated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
is the second-largest regulatory settlement over claims banks
engaged in fraud in packaging and selling mortgage-backed
securities, after a $13 billion deal with JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
The settlement, equal to 1.4 billion euros, resolves a
lawsuit accusing the German bank of misleading Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, America's biggest providers
of housing finance, into buying $14.2 billion in mortgage-backed
securities.
The lawsuit was one of 18 that the FHFA filed in 2011
against financial institutions. The agency has to date reached
six settlements with banks, including UBS AG
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it had exited the
businesses at the heart of the housing suit and had improved its
controls. Germany's biggest bank also said it was working to
resolve a raft of other legal and regulatory problems.
"Today's agreement marks another step in our efforts to
resolve the bank's legacy issues, and we intend to make further
progress in this regard throughout 2014," Co-Chief Executive
Officers Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain were quoted in the
statement as saying.
Under the settlement, the FHFA said Deutsche Bank will pay
$1.63 billion to Freddie Mac and $300 million to Fannie Mae.
Deutsche Bank will not admit liability as part of the
settlement, documents showed.
The two taxpayer-owned mortgage finance firms have rebounded
to profitability as the housing market has recovered.
The settlement, which a court filing says will be paid by
Jan. 13, is expected to be reflected in financial statements for
Fannie and Freddie sometime next year. If it winds up boosting
earnings, it will go straight to the Treasury in the form of
dividend payments.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which currently back about half
of existing U.S. home loans, were seized by the government in
2008 as mortgage losses mounted. They have received $187.5
billion in taxpayer funds to stay afloat, while paying about
$185.2 billion in dividends to the government for that support.
Deutsche Bank said the payment had already been taken into
account in its existing litigation reserves and that no
additional reserves will be taken for the settlement.
OTHER LAWSUITS AND SETTLEMENTS
The FHFA's lawsuit, filed in New York, was one of 18 that
the agency filed over false or misleading statements relating to
some $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities sold to Fannie
and Freddie.
The lawsuit against Deutsche Bank centred on 40
mortgage-backed securities that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
bought and that Deutsche Bank sponsored or underwrote from
September 2005 to June 2007.
Deutsche Bank and the other defendants have suffered a
series of disappointments in the litigation, failing to win
dismissal of the lawsuits, among other setbacks.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who oversaw Deutsche Bank's
case and 10 others against defendants who have not yet settled,
on Monday ruled that the banks could not defend themselves
against the FHFA's state-law claims by arguing that Fannie and
Freddie's losses were due not to misrepresentations but to the
financial crisis.
Amid the legal setbacks, the defendants have been cutting
deals.
Most recently, Ally Financial Inc disclosed in
October it reached an agreement to resolve claims by the FHFA
and another regulator, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Ally
said it expected to take a $170 million charge on those
settlements.
Ally's accord followed the biggest one the FHFA has
announced so far, a $5.1 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase,
$4 billion of which covered the lawsuits pending against it
before Cote.
JPMorgan's agreement was part of a $13 billion deal
negotiated by the U.S. Justice Department as the bank sought to
put civil mortgage liabilities by government agencies behind
it.
The FHFA has reached three other deals this year, including
an $885 million settlement with UBS AG and two
confidential settlements with Citigroup Inc and General
Electric Co.
"We look forward in 2014 to the first trials on the merits
against the defendants" in the remaining cases, Philippe
Selendy, a lawyer for the FHFA at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan, said in a statement.
In the cases remaining before Cote, Merrill Lynch, part of
Bank of America Corp, is set to face trial first in June
2014. Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc are scheduled to follow in September 2014.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v. Deutsche Bank
AG et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06192.