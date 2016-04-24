FRANKFURT, April 24 A dispute has arisen on
Deutsche Bank's supervisory board over what some
members view as the bank's legal counsel's over-zealous response
to scandals it has been embroiled in, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung reported.
Counsel Georg Thoma is responsible for coordinating
responses by managers to regulators investigating the bank's
role in interest rate-rigging and precious metals price-fixing
scandals.
"He exaggerates when he demands ever wider (internal)
investigations and ever more lawyers are deployed," the paper
quoted deputy supervisory board head Alfred Herling as saying.
It quoted a second supervisory board member, Henning
Kagermann, as saying: "Though all imaginable care has been
taken, it is important for us that Deutsche Bank finally closes
this chapter and looks to the future with full force again."
Most board members were in agreement over this, Kagermann
added.
Accountability for a failure to cooperate with authorities
will be a major topic at the bank's annual general meeting on
May 19, the paper said.
Thoma, who heads the integrity committee of the bank's
supervisory board, may also attempt to put himself forward to
replace supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner, it said,
without citing sources.
Neither Thoma nor his firm, Shearman & Sterling, were
contactable by telephone on Sunday and they did not reply to
e-mails. A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.
One shareholder recently added four items to the meeting's
agenda, including a call to decide whether possible claims for
damages should be pursued in a special examination against
Achleitner and other supervisory and executive board members
over their role in the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor)
case.
Should results of an internal investigation turn out to be
unsatisfactory, shareholders could withdraw from Achleitner the
role of directing the AGM discussion on this issue, the paper
wrote.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Vera Eckert, editing
by John Stonestreet)